Letter: Supportive housing for homeless

The number of voices calling on state government to create more supportive housing is growing ["LIRR homeless plan," News, Oct. 27]. Supportive housing combines stable, affordable housing with community-based support services. This model has been proven to end homelessness.

Some think homelessness is only a problem in New York City -- not true. The entire state is facing a crisis; on Long Island, 1,569 households, including individuals and families, were homeless at the end of 2013.

My organization has released a study that confirms 1,556 units of supportive housing must be created in the Long Island area to meet the unmet and pressing need.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has before him a taxpayer-friendly blueprint to create 35,000 units of supportive housing throughout New York State to address homelessness. If he doesn't act soon, the numbers of vulnerable New Yorkers on the streets or unstably housed will only increase, and overwhelm state and local budgets.

New York never does anything in a small way. We call on our leaders to act now and make the largest commitment to supportive housing of any state in the nation.

Kristin Miller, Manhattan

Editor's note: The writer is the director of the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing, which advocates for housing with services from psychiatrists and social workers.