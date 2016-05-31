Letter: Take care that old pipe is reliable

The idea of saving hundreds of millions of dollars by discharging sewage from Nassau County’s Bay Park treatment plant into the ocean through the Cedar Creek outfall pipe seems wonderful [“Nassau pipeline to big savings?” Editorial, May 26].

I wonder whether relying on an underground steel pipe that’s more than 100 years old will be a problem. Just ask the residents in Oceanside who had three feet of water in the streets outside their homes on May 16 when a water main broke.

William Hastback, Smithtown