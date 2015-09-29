Letter: Teachers right to raise clock alarm

Does President Barack Obama really believe that the teachers of Ahmed Mohamed "failed him" by being diligent enough to question his invented clock ["Teen and his clock a shock at school," News, Sept. 17]?

Since the tragedy at Columbine High School in Colorado, teachers like me have been conditioned to be even more sensitive to situations that might risk school security. We've been told time and again to report any situation, no matter how slight.

A homemade clock in a briefcase in school certainly qualifies. How many "civil liberties" would have been violated if that "clock" had gone off in the crowded cafeteria, regardless of the student's ethnic background?

Damned if we do, damned if we don't.

Tom Sena, Merrick