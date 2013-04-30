Letter: Teaching no longer for 'free spirits'

Regarding "State exams hamper teacher creativity" [Letters, April 28], teachers will do best when they know their assigned tasks. Gone are the days when children can be treated like blank canvases provided to teachers to do with as they please. Teachers must accept the fact that if they want tenure in a high-paying job, they must prove themselves as team contributors to the preparation of children for happy and successful lives.

Planning, checking and correcting are essential parts of every American business. If teachers can't be creative about accomplishing assigned tasks in education, they should take their creativity and tin cup to the streets, parks or subways alongside other free spirits.

James Gough, New Hyde Park

Editor's note: The writer was a public school educator for 36 years and is a past president of the Commack Administrators and Supervisors Association.