Letter: Tech glitches are avoidable

The "technical glitch" experienced by the New York Stock Exchange and United Airlines had many assuming the worst -- cyberterrorism ["Computer problems ground United flights," News, July 9.]

While we've been assured that's not the case, there still remains a question. Why did it take so long to get back up and running?

Experts are commenting along the lines of "technology is never foolproof" and "problems are inevitable." That may be true. But for organizations as critical as these, two or three hours of downtime is devastating. That's true for any business today, large or small. If your computers are down, you can't do business.

While I don't know the specific reasons why the NYSE took so long to get back online, I do know that this doesn't have to happen with a proper business continuity plan in place.

Levels of protection can vary. Some businesses may be fine experiencing a small window of downtime, but others need to have information technology backups to get their systems up and running within minutes.

The key word to remember for business continuity is redundancy. Having a backup means you can immediately switch to your service if one crashes.

Joe Saggio, Hauppauge

Editor's note: The writer is a founder of Flexible Systems, an information technology company.