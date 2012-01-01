Letter: Testing times are still too long

So, the times for state English and math tests have been reduced ["After uproar, test time cut," News, Dec. 20]. Big whoop. Now 8-year-old boys and girls are only expected to sit still -- and do their best -- for 60 minutes at a time instead of four hours and 15 minutes, over two days. And the tests are scheduled to start the day the kids come back from vacation!

Ask any parent, grandparent, child-care worker, teacher or coach of 8-year-olds how realistic these ideas truly are, and just watch them roll their eyes.

The Regents board members should proctor these tests. Then they would see the harsh reality as they try to keep the kids focused and doing their best work.

Michele Marcus-Krohn, Syosset