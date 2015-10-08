Letter: The duel and death of Alexander Hamilton

Many historians would disagree with statements made in a letter about Alexander Hamilton ["Hamilton doesn't belong on $10 bill," Sept. 4]. As the letter states, Aaron Burr challenged Hamilton, not vice versa, and Hamilton had an aversion to dueling after his son died in a duel three years earlier. Many believe that Hamilton missed shooting Burr on purpose, which was common in duels.

It's doubtful Hamilton was a poor shot; he served in the Continental Army. Burr was tried for treason in 1807 and acquitted. He went to Europe and tried to meet with Napoleon about a plan to conquer Florida.

Bill Marion, West Babylon