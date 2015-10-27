OpinionLetters

Letter: Too late to save Jericho history

The Milleridge Inn in Jericho on May 26, 2015. The...

The Milleridge Inn in Jericho on May 26, 2015. The inn, which dates to the 1600s, was purchased in April by Kimco Realty, a New Hyde Park-based real estate investment trust. Credit: Barry Sloan

I'm responding to "250-layoff warning" [News, Oct. 9], about the possible loss of the Milleridge Inn as we know it. I've attended meetings there as a 59-year Jericho resident who honors American history.

While the retiring owner, Owen Smith, talks about the "continuity of employment," and while petitioners begged the new owner's representative, Nicholas Brown, to keep the inn more or less as it is, I felt sorry for Brown.

Who's to blame for the loss of continuity of this historic site? The answer is obvious. The tradition ended in April when Smith sold it to Kimco Realty, betraying history.

Kimco, a public company, has an obligation to its shareholders to make a profit, and it's a large suburban mall owner and operator. Kimco is the owner now. What right does anyone have to tell the owner of a property what to do with it? The time to have preserved history was before the inn was sold.

Jo-Ann Nowodzinski, Jericho

