Letter: Too quick to judge Zimmerman

The Trayvon Martin case, or more accurately the State of Florida v. George Zimmerman, made news again recently as further evidence was released in the media ["The killing of Trayvon Martin," News, May 18].

This information indicated that Zimmerman suffered injuries including a broken nose and several lacerations to the head. I am sure that at some point, he feared that if he did not defend himself, he might die. I wonder what the protesters who called for Zimmerman's arrest would have done in his situation.

Too many people are very quick to judge without all the facts, including our elected officials. But I guess for them it's just about political posturing. What a shame.

It is indeed possible that Zimmerman was not arrested immediately because investigating officers initially felt that he acted within the constraints of the law, and as such, no arrest was warranted. Zimmerman seems a victim of public pressure for his arrest.

Louis Bell, Farmingdale