Letter: Top 10 reasons to bury the wires

Top 10 reasons to start burying electrical wires:

10. It will reduce repair time for future storms.

9. Less tree trimming will be required.

8. It will save money in the long run.

7. It's "shovel ready."

6. It's an infrastructure investment.

5. Jobs, jobs, jobs!

4. No more fights over removing damaged poles.

3. Fewer sneakers hanging overhead.

2. It won't cost $30 billion to start.

1. The governor would have to find something besides the Long Island Power Authority to criticize.

Peter Mathieson, Smithtown