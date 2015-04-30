Letter: Towns should also ban political mail

I would like to applaud acting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas for taking a hard stance against political campaign pieces mailed at taxpayer expense ["Singas: Curb pols' tax-funded mail," News, April 24].

County legislators received a letter from Singas recommending strict rules the legislature should adopt. However, I believe that the most egregious offender of campaign pieces mailed at taxpayers' expense is Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray and the town board.

If Singas' recommendations do not include the Town of Hempstead the town will continue to do what it always does: mail out literature promoting not only the town council, but the Republican County legislators who are running for office.

For the new rules to be effective, they must also prohibit the towns from sending out any mailings 90 days before an election.

Claudia Borecky, Merrick

Editor's note: The writer is a civic activist and former legislative aide to Democratic county Legis. David Denenberg.