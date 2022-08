Hurrah! Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Connie Kepert got this right ["Brookhaven law would require trash bags," News, April 22]. To reduce litter, residents should bag their trash before putting it into cans.

But most of the roadside trash is caused by garbage crews. They dump the cans and drop garbage in the street.

Perhaps we should start fining the garbage collectors, and they might take more care to get the garbage in the trucks.

June Votava, Yaphank