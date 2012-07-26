Letter: U.S. workers skilled, available

In response to your "Box Score" [Editorial, July 21] about the number of visas employers are seeking for highly skilled immigrants to work in New York City, Long Island and New Jersey: As an information-technology professional for more than 20 years, I have watched my co-workers lose their jobs to immigrants with H-1B visas. It has nothing to do with skill and everything to do with inexpensive labor.

As a matter of fact, the skill level of the U.S. employees was far superior, as they had more experience. There is no need for Washington to "improve the legal immigration system to meet the needs of employers." All employers have to do is open the front door.

Susan Quagliano, Seaford