The Long Island Rail Road should take the public's present needs into consideration first, instead of wanting to add a second track between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma ["Tracking down federal funds," News, Sept. 16].

The ground-level tracks at the East Rockaway station create such a traffic jam, which seems unsafe. Before the LIRR even considers a second track elsewhere, shouldn't it consider improvements to its present lines?

Jerry LaForgia, Lynbrook