Letter: Use canvas bags instead of plastic

In the Nov. 24 letter "Plastic bags are very handy for reuse," a writer states that if plastic bags from stores are banned, she will no longer recycle because she will have no bags to store cans and bottles in her apartment.

While I applaud her commitment to do the right thing, it appears that the writer will only do something to help the environment if she hurts the environment.

Here's a crazy thought: How about using a tote or canvas bags to take her cans and bottles to the recycling center? I would gladly furnish them to her at no charge.

Perry Gale, Medford