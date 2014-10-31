Letter: Voters, time to choose

There may be some ways to improve voting, but early voting is not one of them ["Four simple ways to improve voting," Opinion, Oct. 30].

Voters need as much time as possible to learn about the candidates and issues. Too many voters don't give much thought to this until Election Day. The Brennan Center for Justice's DeNora Gotachew herself indicates this when, in advocating same-day registration, she says that weeks before the election, "many voters [aren't] even paying attention."

If the "realities of modern life" make voting on Election Day difficult, absentee ballots are available. For those to whom voting is important, obtaining absentee ballots requires little enough effort.

David Pedersen, Nesconset