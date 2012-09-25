Letter: Walkers should wear bright clothing

Regarding "Brittany's legacy: safer pedestrians" [Expressway, Sept. 22], I can't begin to imagine what it is like to lose a 14-year-old daughter. But I will say that last night while driving, I encountered about 20 pedestrians, bikers and skateboarders. Not one of them was wearing an article of clothing that made them very visible.

What Sandi Lee Vega is doing to protect others in memory of her daughter is outstanding. As a former teacher, I would like to suggest that she add one more item to her lesson plan: Tell people to wear articles of clothing that can be more visible, especially after dark.

Art Romita, Bay Shore