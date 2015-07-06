Letter: Wealthy donors could influence Clinton

Once again, Newsday leans to the left with the publication of "The race to woo wealthy donors" [News, June 14]. We are fed an array of rich donors who contribute to Republican candidates, including the much-maligned Koch brothers.

Conspicuously missing is a mention of the scores of foreign contributions made to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, which raises questions about influence in policy decisions and the promise of more influence if she were to become president.

Laurann Pandelakis, Manhasset