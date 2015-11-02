OpinionLetters

Letter: Why delay mammograms?

Helen Darling of the San Antonio Silver Stars receives a screening mammogram at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2009. Credit: Getty Images

I would love to see the research that the American Cancer Society used to support its opinion that mammograms should begin for women at age 45 instead of 40 ["Breast cancer test shift," News, Oct. 21].

I'm the husband of a 38-year-old woman fighting breast cancer. The earlier you find it, the easier it is to fight.

My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer about two months ago, and not during a routine checkup. We were lucky it was found early.

My wife isn't the only woman I know who has had breast cancer before reaching 40. Personally, I don't think there should be a set guideline, but leave it to a physician's discretion, since no two women are the same.

This seems more like an issue about insurance coverage than looking out for the welfare of women.

Vincent Spano, West Hempstead

