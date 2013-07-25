Letter: Why does power fail in the heat?

For the third time in a week, we suffered a power outage. This one lasted three hours during the peak heat of the day ["Island set on broil," News, July 16].

When I contacted the Long Island Power Authority to report the outage, I was shocked to hear how many areas were without power. Many Long Islanders were in the dark. Why?

I have family and friends living in the suburbs of Atlanta. A week of 90-degree heat is very common. Yet, they don't have the grid failing under the demand. The same pertains to family living in Orlando, Fla. Indeed, we have friends in Beirut who suffer fewer power interruptions than we do.

So here we are with nearly the highest electric rates in the country, and our grid cannot handle a few days of summer heat. Why is that?

Is it because LIPA hasn't spent the money to upgrade the grid? Is it because repairs following Sandy were substandard?

Surely there is a cause, and I, as a ratepayer, want to know the reason -- or should I say, the excuse.

Corey C. Jordan, Selden