Letter: Why not ban alcohol and drugstores, too?

Why not ban alcohI hope the Islandia board of trustees that "unanimously voted in favor of a law to amend zoning codes to ensure that marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes will not be allowed" has also outlawed any places that sell alcohol, which is recreational drug use ["LI village bans sales of medical marijuana," News, Oct. 12]. Also pharmacies, which sell medicinal drugs. At least then the board will be consistent.

Jim Brennan, Rocky Point