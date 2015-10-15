Letter: Why not reasonable gun controls?

I had to comment on the Oct. 12 letter "Right to bear arms from a different era." The problem is not owning guns, but who owns them. We don't need to abolish the Second Amendment, just ensure that gun owners are law-abiding, responsible people. We regulate car ownership and operation because irresponsible operation can be just as dangerous as gun ownership.

The spate of recent tragedies does show we need to do a better job of controlling who can get guns, but it must be done while protecting our rights.

I am not a gun owner, nor do I wish to be. But I see that nothing will get done if legal gun owners feel threatened by reasonable gun licensing and registration laws.

Scott Diamond, Levittown