Letter: Why Trump must release tax returns

When people buy a house, they want it fully inspected, attic to basement. So when it comes to an even more important commitment — choosing the next president of the United States — even greater scrutiny is required.

That is why the American people must demand that Donald Trump release his IRS returns, hopefully before the Republican convention that will nominate him, but certainly before the general election [“Trump denies spokesman ploy,” News, May 14].

Of course, there is only one plausible reason why Trump will not release the returns. They must contain, as Mitt Romney suggests, a bombshell that would disqualify him from the presidency. Better to find out now than later.

I’m a conservative who resigned from the Republican Party because of Trump.

Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale