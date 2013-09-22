Letter: Women aspiring to priesthood

I read with great sorrow the article about Eda Lorello, the woman ordained as a priest in a group that seeks equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church ["Calling & controversy," News, Sept. 16].

We Catholics are all called to serve and to take up our cross and follow Jesus. It may not always be the service or cross we want, but we choose to align to God's will.

The role of women in the church is very beautiful, with a rich and valuable history. Catholic lay and religious women have founded schools, hospitals and religious orders. They are missionaries and are usually children's first teachers of the faith.

As Catholics we need to pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, not a change to the priesthood.

Helen Wilson, Sag Harbor