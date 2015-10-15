Letter: Working wonders for cancer patients

As a cancer survivor, I can say firsthand what a beautiful and caring job Racine Salon & Spa does ["Mondays at Racine," exploreLI, Oct. 12].

While going through chemotherapy, I wasn't aware of its services until I was at the end of my treatment. I was offered a massage, facial, manicures and pedicures -- and, mostly, the compassion of the owners and staff.

It's so true about how you feel about yourself. For a woman, losing her hair is devastating. No one realizes that until it happens to her, I know.

I'm going into my third year of being a survivor. I urge all women going through cancer treatments to take care of themselves and go and get pampered.

Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace