Letter: Wrong focus about school days off

After reading the letters of Nov. 20 ["Making up missed school"], I find it truly disheartening that people's concern is focused on tax dollars, national education rankings and ski slopes.

As victims of superstorm Sandy, my children, as well as many other children, have suffered a tremendous loss: their home, their sense of security and the normalcy of everyday routines. Life, as they know it, changed in one 24-hour period. The effects of this storm did not occur only on the day of the event; they are part of everyday life and will be for quite some time.

Children who were victims of Sandy need time to regroup. They need time to be with their families.

Taking away vacation days should be done with consideration of children's emotional well-being and health.

Anna Marie Haverlin, Baldwin