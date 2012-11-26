Letters: Concerned for Israel in conflict

Does anybody really believe that Israel actually decided one day to shoot rockets at Gaza City for no reason at all ["Israelis in Cairo for talks on Gaza," News, Nov. 23]? Or that it was time for Israel to attack because it was getting bored with peace?

Israel is retaliating for the rockets fired at it. If there is a war with the Palestinians, then let the spoils of war go to the winners this time.

Harvey Stanger, Merrick



As long as the Palestinians launch their arsenal from residential areas, the civilian death toll will be skewed, once again making it look like Israel targets civilians (which it doesn't), when in reality it's the Palestinians who use their own people as human shields.

One more point: It is indeed interesting that just when the world is focusing intensely on Iran and Syria, the Palestinians increase their bombardment of Israel, only this time with better weapons. I wonder who gave them the financial and physical support for those.

Abby G. Burton, Plainview