Letters: Dealing with Iran's nuclear program

Columnist Ted R. Bromund writes that to change the unhappy state of affairs with Iran's nuclear program, we have two options: Use the threat of military force to bring the existing regime seriously to the table, or reimpose tough sanctions with the goal of bringing a better government to power ["Nuclear talks with Iran are Pointless," Opinion, Nov. 28].

There is a third option: mutually assured destruction. During the Cold War the United States and the Soviet Union did not use nuclear weapons against each other because of the fear of retaliation. We can use a modified version of this tactic by allowing Iran to keep its weapons -- with the warning that if it ever used them, or even threatened to use them, against its neighbors, that nation would be destroyed.

Stanley Gittleman, Baldwin

I am flabbergasted by Ted R. Bromund's column about Iran.

Bromund is usually critical and negative regarding current foreign policy, and he rarely provides a solution.

In the matter of Iran's nuclear program, there is a threat of military force against Iran if does not agree to cease. Because a threat is if no value unless the Iranians believe that the United States will actually use such force, is he suggesting that we invade Iran?

Iran has a very capable military and the entire Iranian population would rise up against the United States. As a result there would be a major war in the Middle East, with thousands of casualties and irreparable damage to the area. Without intending to be over-dramatic, is he out of his mind?

Steven Lowenhar, Dix Hills

Dismayed by more public spending

Public sector unions used to be little work, low pay and good benefits ["Maragos calls to cap appointees' pay hikes," News, Nov. 22]. Now they are less work, great pay and unbelievable benefits. Who are the real public servants?

How many jobs have left Long Island, while our tax-based unions and local officials have gotten raises and step increases? Yes, there was a short wage freeze in Nassau County, but overtime made up for that for many people.

How many public employees work four days a week for 20 to 25 years, then retire in their 50s and collect a six-figure pension? The average citizen works for 30 or 40 years and won't retire until age 60 or 70.

And now after the election, property taxes are going up ["Nassau spending plan with 3.4% tax hike OKd," News, Nov. 25], and more businesses, residents and our children will be leaving.

Should we keep allowing election contributions, so that our local elected officials are indebted to the unions, Oheka Castle owner Gary Melius, etc.? Financial turmoil like Detroit's may not be as far away as we think. Looks like the fox really is watching the henhouse.

Gary Maksym, Massapequa

Use canvas bags instead of plastic

In the Nov. 24 letter "Plastic bags are very handy for reuse," a writer states that if plastic bags from stores are banned, she will no longer recycle because she will have no bags to store cans and bottles in her apartment.

While I applaud her commitment to do the right thing, it appears that the writer will only do something to help the environment if she hurts the environment.

Here's a crazy thought: How about using a tote or canvas bags to take her cans and bottles to the recycling center? I would gladly furnish them to her at no charge.

Perry Gale, Medford

New census request seems divisive

The article "Census urged to dig deeper into ethnicity" [News, Nov. 25] stated that civil rights groups want the U.S. Census Bureau to collect and publish the most detailed, accurate data possible for all race and ethnicity groups by capturing more information.

Samer Khalaf, national president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said that a new category for the Middle Eastern-North African population was needed for greater accuracy. The group cannot get sufficient funding to address its unique needs, he said, without better numbers.

Unique needs? Shouldn't we all be striving to be Americans? Isn't that what we tell all the immigrants? What is happening to the melting pot?

So much for "E Pluribus Unum" -- from many, one. Perhaps we should change our motto to "Every man (or woman) for himself."

Robert F. LaPorta, Dix Hills

Obama work permit plan unfeasible

People who are working here illegally will not sign up for work permits under President Barack Obama's executive action ["Executive action: Obama orders protection from deportation for millions," News, Nov. 21].

This would only give them a temporary stay in our country. Signing up on the Obama plan would expose them to future deportation, with so many others legally waiting in line.

William Adams Littell, Moriches