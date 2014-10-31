Letters: Don't send Croci to State Senate

After reading Newsday's endorsement of State Senate candidate Tom Croci ["Newsday endorses: Tom Croci," Editorial, Oct. 21], I am left feeling frustrated. The endorsement failed to talk about a big problem in my community: the influence of big money.

Wealthy donors and companies seem to have a big impact on what happens around here, and one negative effect of this is the dumping of toxic waste in our neighborhoods. I cannot afford to contribute thousands of dollars to local politicians, but that doesn't mean that what I have to say matters less.

Campaign finance reform is important. Without a strong stand on big money in politics, Croci won't get my endorsement or my vote.

Vito Stabile, Patchogue



I have to shake my head and wonder what Newsday was thinking. It's clear that Town of Islip Supervisor Tom Croci has failed to address crucial issues.

We need to focus on raising the minimum wage and making sure that local communities have the power to control the wage. It's much more expensive to live on Long Island than upstate, but we have the same minimum wage. It makes no sense.

Unlike Croci, Democratic candidate Adrienne Esposito supports raising the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour with local control.

Dan Fingas, Patchogue

Editor's note: The writer is the organizing director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition.