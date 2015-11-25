Letters: For safety, lengthen the yellow lights

Regarding "Motorists see red at hearing on traffic cams" [News, Nov. 13], for a long while there have been discussions about whether red-light cameras are about revenue or safety. The fact is that those goals aren't mutually exclusive; the cameras can be useful for both revenue and safety.

The ratio of revenue to safety could be 50-50, 25-75 or any other combination. I suspect, though, that the emphasis on the cameras is more about revenue.

If government were so concerned about safety, it could simply lengthen the yellow light intervals to give drivers more time to stop for the red lights.

Herbert Kraut, Woodmere

I really don't understand the uproar over red-light cameras. It's very easy to avoid being ticketed.

Pay attention to the road, not to your cellphone and texting. You might actually notice the traffic signals.

Slow down, and you'll find the timing of the yellow lights is sufficient to warn you to stop in time. And come to a full stop before making a right on red.

Three easy steps -- is that too difficult? I guess it's easier to complain about the big, bad government making a money grab than it is to drive safely. Obey the traffic laws that are in place for your safety, and you won't pay a dime.

Charles Hudek, Patchogue