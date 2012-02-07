Letters: Giants pizza was tasty, wasteful

Regarding "LI pies go all the way: Indy" [News, Feb. 4], I think this is a fun story about Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant in New Hyde Park shipping pizza to the Giants players in Indianapolis for their pregame ritual.

The problem I have is using an unmarked car provided by the Nassau County Sheriff's department and two Nassau police motorcycle cops to bring the pizza to the airport. The cops and Nassau County are so out of touch with the everyday citizen and taxpayer, and this proves it.

Joseph Campagno, Holbrook



This morning's newspaper featured an article about the proposed reorganization of the Nassau County police precincts, including the Fifth, in which I reside ["New worries in high-crime precincts," News, Feb. 4]. Another article reported pizza being delivered to LaGuardia Airport in an unmarked Nassau County Sheriff's department car with the escort of two Nassau police motorcycle officers. Destined for the Giants in Indianapolis, it seems freshness is now a government matter.

The pizza restaurant is in the Third precinct, which is not slated to be modified as a community policing center. While I am all for tasty pizza and supporting your favorite team, clearly the values of the Nassau County officials were way off target on these decisions.

Irene Crovets-Prager, Valley Stream