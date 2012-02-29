Letters: Guv breaking deal with workers

Working for moderate pay in exchange for medical coverage and a decent retirement after 40-plus years is all we ask for in the civil service ["Guv open on pension," News, Feb. 28].

Apparently, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has attacked the public sector unions as all that's wrong with our state of the union. There is never a regard to spiraling, out-of-control medical charges for constantly encouraged tests and procedures. Cuomo focuses on the money going toward retirement nest eggs.

Thanks for slapping the face of the backbone of this state!

A.J. Smith, Huntington

Editor's note: The writer is the executive vice president of Civil Service Employees Association Local 880.



First it's Nassau Executive Edward Mangano with county layoffs, then it's closing police precincts, and now the governor wants to mess with the pension system.

My God, you work hard all your life expecting some type of security, and guys like this threaten everything. Our elected officials stink.

Armand Cipullo, Bethpage



The governor bargains with government employees' lives and throws us under the bus. We pay taxes in the towns we live in and work in. We have been paying into our pensions, and have taken less pay over the years compared to private sector jobs, because we felt in the long run we would have security when we needed it most.

The politicians at the top should balance the monies in our towns and state without blaming those making the least.

Barbara Buchan, Levittown