Letters: Morality and political office

Why on Earth would voters elect politicians like Anthony Weiner or Eliot Spitzer? If these people are willing to risk all that they hold dear -- their marriages and family -- what makes us believe they will act morally in office when it comes to our families and communities?

When we continue to forgive and elect politicians who have betrayed our trust, we can't act in disbelief when we discover our governments are riddled with corruption. The act of forgiveness does not mean there will be no consequences.

The fact that Huma Abedin forgave her husband is a personal matter. The fact that she had to expose this publicly for political gain demonstrates once again the selfish motivations of Weiner. We need to send a strong message to politicians that, yes, we expect them to be upstanding citizens in the political arena and in their private lives. After all, we are placing our families and communities in their hands.

Rosemarie Birofka, Bethpage



Anthony Weiner has the nerve to run for mayor? Anyone who backs him is an idiot.

His wife should have her head examined for sticking by him. If I pulled a stunt like he did, my wife would have my head. Who do these politicians think they are?

Let the voters decide who should be mayor, and let's weed out these corrupt politicians who think they are above the law.

Jack Taylor, West Hempstead