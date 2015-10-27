Letters: Nassau board stirs controversy

Without so much as a whimper, Nassau County's constitutional right to self-rule has been kidnapped by the governor and State Legislature, and few appreciate the enormous implications ["NIFA ready to step in," News, Oct. 19].

For an unelected financial oversight board appointed by Albany officials to dictate that the locally elected county legislature reduce expenses or "increase revenue" -- most likely, by raising taxes -- demonstrates that the voter has been disenfranchised. These appointees have no accountability to the taxpayer.

To gain self-rule from England, American colonists had to win a bloody revolutionary war. To lose their constitutionally protected right to local self-rule, Nassau County only had to borrow money from New York State and then not fully repay it on time.

Local home rule is the fundamental cornerstone of the New York State constitution.

Ronald J. Rosenberg, Old Westbury





Regarding "NIFA ready to step in" [News, Oct. 19], it's about time!

Lillian Kufs, East Meadow