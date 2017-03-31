Letters: Now what for health reform?

The issue of continuous increases in health insurance costs is directly related to the requirement under the Affordable Care Act that insurance companies cover people with pre-existing conditions [“Write better plan for health care,” Editorial, March 24]. This requirement was a game-changer for the insurance companies.

I believe the federal government should devise a subsidy system for insurance companies that would pay for the pre-existing condition requirement under the ACA. That, in turn, would result in lower health insurance premiums from private insurance companies, health exchanges or employer-sponsored plans.

Yes, the subsidy would add to the federal deficit, but the expense to cover pre-existing conditions, the juggernaut of expense in the ACA, would be shared by all Americans.

Chet Gerstenbluth, Plainview

I never thought I would thank the Freedom Caucus, the faction of right-wing Republican members of Congress that opposed the GOP health care legislation, but find I must do so with deep humility.

I must thank you for being so strong in your anti-abortion convictions that you would not fund maternity care. I must thank you for so believing in the Judeo-Christian tradition that you would not fund wellness checkups and, of even greater import, emergency services.

By standing fast, by maintaining rigid adherence to your principles, you prevented the travesty of the Obamacare repeal and denied us one of the most regressive, intolerable, inhumane proposals for public health imaginable. For all of us — again — thank you.

Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

The Affordable Care Act has helped expand insurance to 20 million Americans and bring the uninsured rate to an all-time low, but it’s flawed.

Our elected leaders from both parties are obliged to work to improve the existing law so that it provides the necessary coverage to Americans who need it. It is my hope that Republicans will finally begin to legislate instead of obstruct.

I will be watching the Long Island congressional delegation to see whether it is capable of and willing to legislate in a bipartisan manner and represent diverse constituencies, instead of partisan interests.

Shoshana Hershkowitz, South Setauket

With Republicans’ inability to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, they now own it.

President Donald Trump has indicated that he expects the law to “explode.” But it will only do that if this administration whittles away at the regulations that are in place to keep it viable.

The administration has signaled to the IRS that it does not have to penalize those who choose not to purchase health insurance. These patients will continue to rely on “free” services from emergency centers when they are in trouble.

Washington has already told the states that they are free to change rules for Medicaid recipients. And the administration may choose to back off from providing financial assistance to low-income individuals to purchase insurance through the health care exchanges.

Will Trump and Republicans defy the will of the 83 percent of Americans who have indicated they do not wish to lose the protections of the ACA?

This will be a very telling time for this administration.

Eileen Toomey, Huntington Station