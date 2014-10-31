Letters: Opposed to second term for Cuomo

I write in opposition to Newsday's endorsement of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for re-election ["Re-elect Andrew Cuomo," Editorial, Oct. 26].

In particular, I object to his Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act. This anti-firearm, anti-freedom legislation was put forward in the dark of night and allowed no time for debate.

As the late Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas wrote, "The liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected."

The SAFE Act is an assault on the fundamental freedoms of every citizen and is a violation of the Second Amendment. Ramming this unjust legislation through makes Cuomo unfit for office in a free society.

James G. Collins, Floral Park



Newsday's endorsement supporting a second term for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo fails to persuade this fed-up voter.

Providing Cuomo with a second term overlooks that his first-term successes, such as balancing the state's budget and imposing a 2 percent property tax cap, were only achieved through threats and coercion. Now that the Moreland Commission has been disbanded, Cuomo will discover that his ability to govern is diminished.

Newsday's endorsement conveniently ignores Cuomo's glaring failures, such as his promise to clean up the corruption in Albany or the continued problems with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Published reports suggest the governor's office repeatedly compromised the work of the Moreland Commission designated to root out corruption in Albany. Reports suggested that after appointing members to the panel, Cuomo's office interfered with the commission's work when it came too close to groups with ties to the governor. Now he is under a cloud because of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's investigation of the commission.

With that, why would any Long Islander consider voting for Cuomo?

Michael P. Mulhall, Rockville Centre