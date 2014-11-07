Letters: Referendum on a Democratic president

It was sad to see so many Democrats distance themselves from President Barack Obama; the result was a Republican victory in most races ["5 key results amid GOP wave," News, Nov. 6]. I'm proud to be a Democrat and fully support this president, who accomplished a lot of what he promised during his campaigns, such as legislation on health care, ending the war in Iraq and improving the economy. It looks a lot better than what he inherited from President George W. Bush.

Most Americans aren't feeling better yet because wages have not increased or kept up with rising costs. But do Americans believe that a Republican Party that is opposed to even raising the minimum wage is going to be fighting for the middle class?

Richard T. DeVito, Long Beach



The column "3 reasons why the Obama thrill is gone" [Opinion, Oct. 26] was completely off the mark. Writer Clarence Page suggests the president's drop in popularity is due to people's "relentless appetite for something fresh and new" and Barack Obama's "distaste for the politicking." He's wrong.

People don't like Obama because they're sick of his failed policies and lack of leadership, especially his foreign policy. For example, after promising to strongly support Israel, this president has repeatedly pressured our greatest ally to make outrageous concessions. He has coddled Iran, and in Iraq, he created a vacuum that enabled the rise of the Islamic State group, now our greatest threat.

Corey Multer, Merrick