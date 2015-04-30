Letters: Suggestions on student tests

Why is it that the exams based on the Common Core seem to be the only standardized tests that are not made available to students, parents, teachers, etc., after they are given? ["Test boycotts hit 66G," News, April 25]

Regents exams, PSATs, SATs and LSATs all publish actual exams so that we see the content and makeup of the exams. Does the Common Core testing company fear that we will see how flawed the tests are?

It would be nice, also, for students to know how many points each question is worth.

Sheldon Wald, Oceanside

Anti-test clamor is pro-union rant

While I understand, to a degree, that our local educators don't want to be measured so heavily based on students' grades, the focus that has been placed on this topic has far exceeded reasonableness ["Teacher eval summit," News, April 29].

My wife is a lawyer and is partly measured on how many hours she bills clients. Is this a good measure of her legal expertise or her client service? Not at all. However, she's come to accept that it's one criterion, among other more intangible items.

Why do educators feel they can control to such a degree how they are evaluated? Because of their strength in numbers. I'm not a fan of unions, and this is one reason why. I think they breed complacency and a lack of accountability. They also make it difficult to terminate employees who no longer demonstrate superior commitment to their jobs.

We all had exams like this when we were young. Why now are they so terrible?

Ted Kramer, Plainview