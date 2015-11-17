Letters: Tough measures to defeat terrorism

I'm losing faith in the U.S. government's resolve, and perhaps its ability, to protect Americans. Why not enact a temporary moratorium on immigration? It could be a six-month ban, and then be reviewed.

First to be restricted should be people wanting to emigrate from the Middle East and Europe. I'm so fearful that the Obama administration will permit "refugees" to enter this country.

Jan Huml, Bohemia

There is a solution. Destroy radical Islam: ISIS and al-Qaida, their ideology, where they live, all that they stand for! Traitors joining any of them should receive the same treatment ["Striking back," News, Nov. 16].

You do not reason, debate or be politically correct with, polite toward or show leniency to them. There's been too much time wasted when strong action is indicated.

Maria DellaPorte, Long Beach