Letter: Difficult to find true Democrats

Columnist Lane Filler is so correct about the unclear positions of politicians ["Please tell us what you really believe," Opinion, Sept. 30]! It's time for our nation to "get the honest debate we need."

It's time to put an end to the political lies and nonsense we've been hearing from politicians for 20 years and focus on attempting to solve the problems facing this great nation.

We need a return to a political climate in which the positions of the politicians actually reflect their parties' basic traditions. I've been a registered Democrat for more than 50 years, but for two decades, I've had no idea what the Democratic Party stands for.

In New York we have a Democratic governor who supports tax cuts for the wealthy and charter schools. That doesn't reflect the party principles I believe in.

Only Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and a few others speak out as true Democrats.

Julian Esposito, Levittown