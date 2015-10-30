Letters: Why gun rights must be defended

As a gun owner, I'd like to offer a deal to Rep. Steve Israel ["Rep. Israel: Add gun-buy checks," News, Oct. 17].

Because he is so set on legislation to control guns, I will agree to his terms -- when he agrees to my commonsense laws. They are simple, just as I'm sure he feels his are.

Let's first legislate that no member of government at any level can pass any law or get any benefit that every American citizen doesn't get equally.

Let's pass legislation that before we give any benefits to anyone who is not a citizen, we give all of our veterans benefits, fair pay and housing.

Let's pass legislation that if you get any benefit from the American people -- I didn't say government, because we actually are the ones who pay -- you either had to work for it, fight for it or defend the right to have it.

I don't kill people or steal, not because of laws, but because my parents taught me it was wrong. Try teaching people to be honest, work hard, give back to the community, be responsible parents and good citizens who can conform to the social norms of a civilized society, and you will have fixed more problems than with your legislative pen.

Sab Caponi, North Bellmore

A recent letter questioned why "gun owners feel threatened by reasonable gun licensing and registration laws" ["Why not reasonable gun controls?" Oct. 15].

It would seem to be a reasonable observation, although the gun laws on the books at the federal, state and county levels would seem sufficient.

New York's are among the most rigorous, and in some cases extremely onerous, such as the Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of 2013, which bans assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. This law is arbitrarily applied and has little impact on the commission of crimes. In many other states, the gun laws comply with the will of their citizens.

The writer asks why gun owners would not willingly accept what many feel are abridgments of their Second Amendments rights. Frankly, we have little trust in politicians. We feel that any submission to a perceived, more-restrictive gun law would be tantamount to initiating a cascading flow of unreasonable, capricious and obtuse regulations ending in virtual confiscation.

Some people naively think politicians tell the truth! Gun owners nationwide have seen many politicians have knee-jerk reactions to shootings. Calling for new laws would help stem the tide, while barely addressing who pulled the trigger! Until that is addressed, expect little acquiescence from responsible and lawful gun owners.

Stephen Ryan, Centereach

Editor's note: The writer is a member of the National Rifle Association.