LI school security, SAT exams, bridge repairs, and irradiating food

Give school security special training

The article “Schools eye security upgrades” [News, Dec. 18] missed a major problem with school security. Of course, alarms, cameras and other physical safety barriers are important, but in many school shootings, there were signs of an impending assault that were missed or ignored.

Currently, there is no mandated school-specific training required of school security guards in New York State. There is only a general state security guard certification training that fails to distinguish between school security and warehouse security. Schools are not warehouses or a commercial business. Current training is designed for general security protocols.

Schools are institutions of learning that have a clear need to train security personnel to handle school-related issues. Proper training can make our students safer. Those who work in schools are acutely aware of the special skill sets required to handle students, parents, staff and visitors.

Factors like bullying, gang violence, drug use and mental health disorders adversely impact schools and create an atmosphere of danger and fear. All can be better managed with properly trained security guards. Our state needs a school-specific security guard training and certification program.

— Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

The writer, a retired police lieutenant, is a former Sachem school board president.

Let’s keep SAT until we get a better tool

I agree that the SAT still has value [“The other side of the SAT debate,” Opinion, Dec. 9]. The SAT was revised many times since its inception as the Scholastic Aptitude Test. As an aptitude test, it did help students from underserved high schools show that they could succeed in college.

SAT results reflect the quality of courses at good high schools. Since many have eliminated class ranking and have inflated grades, colleges need to figure out what a 95 average in English and math means for the same student who doesn’t break 1000 on the SAT.

Colleges decide on a demographic for their schools, then determine how to achieve it. The quality of a student’s course load and grade-point average are most important, but a national standardized exam such as the SAT can put those into perspective.

So, until something better emerges, I agree with the op-ed: Let’s keep the SAT.

— Bill Toumey, Long Beach

The writer taught English and Latin at South Side High School in Rockville Centre.

It is troubling that the idea of eliminating the Regents exams is actually being considered. A reader who suggests replacing the exams with a subjective performance evaluation must also be a fan of participation trophies [“Regents exams aren’t what they used to be,” Letters, Dec. 4]. A standardized evaluation of the knowledge that a student accumulates during the school year is imperative to obtain a meaningful diploma.

The state Board of Regents must stop underestimating and insulting students and teachers with its lack of confidence and vision.

Justify the graduation process. Don’t just keep the Regents exams, but improve them.

— William Wickes, East WillIston

The writer teaches math at Roosevelt High School.

State should fund 347 bridge near SBU

The article “A bridge too far?” [Our Towns, Dec. 13] failed to address the cause of traffic gridlock in Stony Brook.

Those who caused the problem, the State of New York, now say there is no money to fix it with an overpass at Nicolls Road and State Route 347. At the same time, they continue to exacerbate the problem by allowing and funding the expansion of Stony Brook University.

I have tried to meet with recent past and present presidents of the university, but they apparently will not meet with community members about this issue. I am only permitted to meet with representatives whose only job is to keep residents who have a problem with the increasing traffic away from their boss.

While the university is a tremendous asset to Long Island, SBU and the state have a responsibility to address the adverse conditions they cause.

Give us the money to build the bridge now.

— Lee Krauer, Stony Brook

The writer chairs Friends of Stony Brook Road, a committee of local homeowners.

Gov. Kathy Hochul may be more inclined to find funding for the overpass if we agree to put a Buffalo Bills logo on it.

— Joseph Mercado, Holbrook

Irradiation of foods helps preservation

The article “Science takes on food waste” [LI Business, Dec. 19] does not mention one of the best methods of food preservation: irradiation. It is hardly used because of unwarranted consumer fears.

If trusted news outlets published more articles extolling the virtues and safety of irradiation, perhaps fears would be dissipated and irradiated foods more widely accepted.

— Charles Comer, Port Washington