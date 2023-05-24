LIPA doesn't deserve to be in charge, school board candidate signs, more

Does LIPA deserve to be in charge? No

Think of the efficiency of the Department of Motor Vehicles. Now, think of the patronage at the local political clubhouse. Put that partnership in charge of our electrical grid? No thanks.

The op-ed that supports handing the keys back to an authority that failed miserably after Superstorm Sandy is short on memory [“LIPA should transition to a fully public utility,” Opinion, May 11].

PSEG Long Island’s current contract has employees getting docked if they fail to perform. That’s called living in the real world.

Put the Long Island Power Authority in charge and we will have one more government entity that can’t be fired, penalized or disciplined when it fails after a hurricane.

Now, why would we do that?

— Christopher Suhr,Massapequa Park

School candidates: Remove your signs

Now that the campaigns are over for school boards, candidates should collect their street signs [“Teacher unions flex in board victories,” News, May 18]. Unfortunately, many candidates (most of whom lost) leave their excess in-ground signs for others to remove. As I drove home, I counted more than 20 signs belonging to a losing candidate for my district’s board. During the election, there is so much talk about community.

Leaving signs (as garbage) without any intent to remove them for days, weeks or months speaks volumes to the character of a candidate. In Jericho, signs from the 2022 school board election (a losing candidate) still have not been removed! I hope all the losing candidates do the right thing, take pride in their community and remove their signs.

— Shawn Brown, Jericho

Yes, school board voting seemed particularly “quiet” this year. Newsday wrote, “Long Island school board elections on Tuesday represented a return to a sense of normalcy . . . where the majority of wins went to incumbents and candidates endorsed by local teacher unions after quiet campaigns.”

When election seasons are normally quiet and the outcomes are predictable, with most incumbents winning, whose voices are left out?

I unsuccessfully ran for the Riverhead Central School District board this month. I hope that school districts, clerks and communities can reflect on ways to give newer voices ways to be heard. Solutions could include allowing flyers to be available on school grounds and events (outside of the school day); having the district itself hold more meet-the-candidate events, with big districts spreading them across different neighborhoods; and using the school publicity machines that encourage people to vote “yes” on the budget to also release simple information about all candidates.

Chaos and noise in elections can harm democracy. However, so can quiet and wins by the same old people in power. We need a little bit more volume in our Long Island school board elections.

— Kimberly Wilder, Riverhead

Give impaired support and their dignity

It is heartbreaking to see Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) suffering from significant cognitive impairment yet being wheeled around the Capitol so her role there is maintained [“Age-old spotlight focuses on Feinstein,” Opinion, May 21].

While she may indicate that she can handle her responsibilities despite apparent evidence to the contrary, no one should think that her attitude is coming from ego, stubbornness or denial.

Rather, with memory loss comes deficits of insight and judgment.

The senator needs someone to recognize this, and that person should take the tough but necessary steps to help her deal with her cognitive and physical fragility and to protect her from public embarrassment.

I have been a licensed clinical social worker for more than 30 years and have taught caregivers how to manage the complex needs of loved ones with dementia. Also, having founded a dementia education consulting practice, I know that such support is provided daily.

One of the hardest tasks for caregivers is to push past the resistance of a loved one. Caregivers struggle with the misperception that this represents threats to the person’s dignity. With proper guidance, however, those needing care will be ensured dignity and independence. I suggest Feinstein deserves this dignity.

— Rochelle A. Pachman, Commack

Celebrating Jewish heritage is a plus

Perhaps one way to create more awareness of the positive role that Jews have played in our state and country would be to recognize Jewish American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in May each year [“Stats show rise in NY hate crimes,” News, May 12].

It was first proclaimed by President George W. Bush in 2006. Publicity about it may not make antisemites feel more favorable to Jews, but it would certainly be important for people to recognize the many contributions Jews have made to our country.

— Philip Paskowitz, Yaphank