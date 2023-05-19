LIRR needs its own internal audit dept.

In 1982, I went to work at the Long Island Railroad as an auditor. The LIRR had its own dedicated internal audit department with a staff of about 20 auditors.

In 1996, the audit department was absorbed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority along with the audit departments of most other MTA agencies and moved to MTA headquarters in Manhattan.

Most LIRR auditors had over 10 years with the railroad and were very familiar with its workings. Most left over the next two years. At that time, only New York City retained its own dedicated audit department.

Thus, it’s no surprise that the office of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli finds that there is poor record-keeping [“Audit faults LIRR record-keeping,” News, May 4].

The LIRR needs its own dedicated internal audit department and not rely on what is, essentially, a part-time audit staff. We see too many audits finding fault with LIRR operations. I don’t believe there have been any significant changes since my retirement 21 years ago.

— Howard Ginsburg, Port St. Lucie, Florida

Catalytic converter thefts are costly

If you’ve had your catalytic converter stolen from your car and your car is an older model, you may have found that your car, in effect, is now totaled. Replacing a catalytic converter will cost more than an older car is worth, and the junkyard will give you very little for the car. These thefts are happening during a time when new and used auto prices have skyrocketed “Two charged in trafficking of converters,” News, May 13].

The two brothers who tried to bully their way out of their crime with a lawsuit for their seized stolen goods need to be fully prosecuted.

How many hard-working people suffered after losing their transportation where one needs a car to get almost anywhere.

Losing the use of a car is not just an inconvenience. It can have a profound impact on some who are just getting by every day.

— Cheryl Ferris, Long Beach

Devote more pages to cops’ good deeds

Thousands of good, hard-working police officers are on Long Island. They put their lives on the line every day when they go to work. They often go above and beyond what is required to assist in rescue operations, defuse domestic disputes and serve their communities in countless ways.

Newsday’s investigative reporting about Nassau and Suffolk county police officers seems to portray the police in a negative light [“The high cost of cop misconduct lawsuits on LI,” News, May 14].

Several pages of coverage highlighting the misconduct of a minuscule number of officers only serves to reinforce negative opinions of our police and any efforts to defund the police, sacrificing safety and security for all.

Where is the in-depth reporting on the good things that our police officers do every day? Where are the many pages of coverage about their exceptional work? It is important to highlight the good that most officers do rather than mostly reporting on the small number of “bad apples” that can be found in any organization.

— Diane Ambrosio, Bethpage

The writer’s son is a Suffolk County police officer.

Clarifying my stance on municipalization

A guest essay on the municipalization of the Long Island Power Authority carried my name and that of the co-chair of the Long Island Business Council, which I founded [“LIPA should transition to a fully public utility,” Opinion, May 11]. I want to make clear that I did not write it and don’t agree with the final assessment for municipalization. That process requires more in-depth review and research.

The issues raised by any proposed municipalization are complex, warrant serious study and deserve the scrutiny of an engaged public and our small business community. To date, none of that work has been done so it is far too soon to rush to any judgment.

Some of the issues that need to be researched, reviewed and debated include storm preparedness, cost savings versus additional costs of municipalization, impact on electric rates for residents and businesses, and public review, transparency and scrutiny of budgets and operations.

Over the past several years, PSEG Long Island has helped local small businesses and chambers of commerce, especially in our downtowns. For that work I am very appreciative and view the company as an important and effective partner in economic development.

I do not endorse the case against PSEG as represented in the guest essay. I do hope that the arguments for or against municipalization bring a spirited non-divisive dialogue where in the end residents and small-business owners benefit the most. I know as a sitting member of the advisory board of LIPA-PSEG that they also want the same.

— Bob Fonti, Huntington

The writer is the Suffolk County co-chairman of the Long Island Business Council.