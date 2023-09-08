LIRR free rides, DEC preparing for disasters, sports team names, U.S. labor department appointments

The Long Island Rail Road and subways have new, higher fares as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority cites lower ridership, operational costs and fare beaters as reasons for the increase [“LIRR fare hikes are here,” News, Aug. 20].

Commuters are cash cows with no choice but to pay despite the MTA doing little about its failures. Here’s one: I have often seen several train cars without a conductor collecting fares. These are the ones packed with passengers like on Thanksgiving or when Madison Square Garden or Citi Field have events.

For example, I was at the Sept. 1 Mets game. After the game, both U.S. Open tennis fans and Mets fans headed home. Both the police and MTA staff opened the gates to the 7-train platform, so everyone could skip the turnstiles — free entry! Then, at Woodside, the LIRR Ronkonkoma train was filled from Penn Station, and people still packed in — free again.

At Jamaica, though, the train emptied considerably. No one was standing in the aisles. For 12 stops to the end, not one conductor walked the aisle collecting fares. Another free ride!

The MTA says fare beaters are a problem yet seems unconcerned if conductors let an entire train of passengers ride for free.

— Paul Spina, Calverton

DEC preparing for bad climate impacts

I applaud Newsday’s editorial board for urging bold local action against climate change-induced disasters [“Act now on sea level rise,” Editorial, Aug. 21]. The state Department of Environmental Conservation and our public and community partners know that municipalities, especially along the coastline, must immediately plan for rising waters, flooding and storm surges.

By implementing the cutting-edge provisions in the Community Risk and Resiliency Act, along with offering Climate Smart Communities grants, DEC is helping communities on Long Island and around the state prepare for negative climate impacts.

We are witnessing an unprecedented summer of climate impacts worldwide. Thankfully, state voters in 2022 overwhelmingly approved the transformational $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act to invest in resiliency projects, buyouts and other actions to prevent climate change’s threats to our communities, environment and economy.

The bond act investments will help give New York a fighting chance against the most significant impacts in the years ahead, and we need the public to be involved and provide input. The lived experiences of Long Islanders will help inform leadership about what matters most and help set New York State on a path to investing dollars where they are needed most.

— Basil Seggos, Albany

The writer is state DEC commissioner.

‘Warrior’ a solid name for young athletes

I don’t live in Amityville, I’m not a Native American, and I don’t have a vested interest in this debate [“Amityville pushes back to keep team name,” News, Sept. 2]. However, in fairness to the Amityville school district and the team’s name of “Warriors,” I don’t understand how that is disrespectful to anyone.

A wounded soldier is considered a “warrior,” as is anyone who has a steadfast mission and knows what they want to achieve. Jesus’ followers are called “warriors” in the Bible. I can think of countless other examples of people and organizations who consider themselves “warriors” for a cause.

The school district has removed the logo, which was deemed disrespectful, but the name should remain. I can’t think of a more appropriate name for a group of young athletes dedicated to excellence, perseverance and pride.

— Mary Timmons, Miller Place

Along with the “A celebration of culture” article appeared photos of the Shinnecock Indian Powwow [News, Sept. 3]. Pictured are the same or similar icons and images of tribal nations that are being banned and canceled in this state. Is this another example of our crumbling commonsense values?

— Richard Silvers, Lynbrook

Labor needs positions to be affirmed now

Your otherwise fine Labor Day editorial had two big omissions [“Uncertain future for U.S. workers,” Opinion, Sept. 3]. First, the Senate has stonewalled for months the nomination of Julie Su, acting undersecretary of labor, to be secretary, after Martin Walsh quit for the private sector. It’s no surprise that her principal opponents are Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Despite this endless delay, Su has settled the West Coast dockworkers labor dispute, helped prevent a UPS drivers strike and is involved in the current auto workers negotiations.

While Su can remain “acting secretary” through the end of President Joe Biden’s term, this roadblock is a disgrace.

Also, two vacancies remain on the five-member National Labor Relations Board, which handles administrative decisions. Biden has renominated Gwynne Wilcox, the first Black member, whose two-year term expired last month, and still must make another nomination.

Being understaffed or “acting” does workers and labor no favors and impedes good government.

— David Zielenziger, Great Neck