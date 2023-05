LIRR, Garden should time things better

The Long Island Rail Road should do a better job of scheduling trains to meet the needs of its customers [“LIRR cuts have riders scrambling at night,” News, May 22]. Madison Square Garden could also help by starting concerts on time — 8 p.m. should not turn into an 8:40 start. All sporting events such as Knicks and Rangers games start on time.

Why can’t concerts start on time? And this includes Billy Joel’s concerts, too.

— Gerry OBrien, Ronkonkoma

MTA fare increases are outrageous

Where is the money going? Rate hike after rate hike [“MTA plan: Fares, tolls rise,” News, May 23]. Pretty soon, I’ll have a lien on my house when I want to cross the bridges. It’s outrageous.

Even before I get on the New Jersey Turnpike, my E-ZPass is reloading again. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is draining us. Some people can’t make ends meet. How are they supposed to pay their other bills and put food on the table?

— Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace

Middle class needs affordable housing

If Gov. Kathy Hochul wants affordable housing, she should consider how this will affect the middle class [“Small steps help big housing problem,” Opinion, May 10]. High wage earners often find ways to pay lower taxes via loopholes and lower wage earners are often exempt or taxed less.

That leaves the middle class to finance many programs that federal, state and local governments implement. The money that the state collects from taxes on pot and from the casinos could help fund many state programs and somewhat ease the burden on the middle class.

Long Island has some of the highest taxes in the country and, if you add inflation, it’s getting even harder to live here. People are moving to more affordable states. All of Long Island should have affordable housing.

— Josephine Budway, West Babylon