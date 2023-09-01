LIRR Oyster Bay schedule, Nassau school bus cameras, Bruce Blakeman, Biden vs. Trump

The Long Island Rail Road’s decision to skip stops on the Oyster Bay branch is shortsighted [“Mixed response on LIRR service plan,” News, Aug. 23]. An express train from Oyster Bay is an excellent idea but not at the expense of removing a train stop for so many commuters from Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Greenvale, Albertson and Mineola.

How about just adding an express train? The new express train will leave many commuters with hourlong gaps to get into the city. It will cause people to spend more time and additional money on parking, permits and gas to catch the express.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and LIRR duly noted how the Grand Central Madison stop is a game-changer that will not only help commutes but will increase property values. The removal of the 6:55 a.m. Oyster Bay train as a local for those communities will negate any positive effects.

— Todd Richman, Old Westbury

The net time savings on the LIRR’s new Oyster Bay morning “express train” is a mere six minutes, and that is at the expense of many riders of the line. Any regular rider knows that those six minutes can and will be easily eaten up on a daily basis as the Oyster Bay train waits to merge onto the main line at Mineola or on approach to Jamaica Station.

This is not an enhancement or improvement. In fact, it is a step backward in service for many commuters who were hoping for help from our state-elected officials and the LIRR.

Since the Oyster Bay line’s schedule was decimated to accommodate East Side Access in February, the issue that needs fixing is frequency of trains, especially on the evening commute.

— Ian Siegel, Glen Cove

Bus driver warnings must give us time

I believe in children’s safety, but Nassau County’s school bus safety program has one aspect that remains greatly flawed in attempting to accomplish its worthy goal [“Nassau school bus cameras delayed,” News, Aug. 28].

I have seen school bus drivers suddenly stopping in heavy traffic and quickly pushing out the bus’ stop sign without warning. This needs to be addressed. The drivers should be properly trained, then held accountable in a well-defined manner for any dangerous, irresponsible behavior.

— Andy Rawlinson, Oceanside

Blakeman’s theater sign draws reactions

I think it’s an abomination that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman put his name so boldly above Harry Chapin’s at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park [“Discord over Chapin event,” News, Aug. 28].

Sure, Blakeman might have upgraded the theater, but did he rally others to feed the hungry as Chapin did? Is he giving part of his salary to the hungry as Chapin did?

Chapin is a Long Island icon, and for his name to go below a politician’s is wrong.

— Elaine Armstrong, Baldwin

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is doing a fine job. The amount of money that the Harry Chapin tribute concert raises and the amount of food that is donated is all for our hungry and needy residents. It far outweighs any negative opinions that a few people might have about a sign. Everyone needs to focus on reality.

By the way, my church and I are big supporters of the Chapin-founded food bank, Long Island Cares.

— Dick Cardozo, Westbury

Will he rename Eisenhower Park the Bruce A. Blakeman Park?

— Ron Boehning, Massapequa

In my 73 years of living in Nassau County, I can’t recall another executive who needed this much ego stroking.

— Wendy Frischer, Long Beach

If he ever attains higher office, would Mount Everest be safe from his exercise in self-aggrandizement?

— Nick Santora, Roslyn Heights

Poll pitting Biden vs. Trump traits an insult

There is something terribly wrong when we start equating old and confused with corrupt and dishonest as merely “unflattering” characteristics “2024 poll: Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt,’ ” Nation, Aug. 29].

Corruption and dishonesty are more than “unflattering,” especially when these are characteristics of someone who held the highest office in the nation and wants to have a second shot at finishing the ruin he has already brought to this country.

Equating former President Donald Trump’s corruption, dishonesty and ongoing attacks on our democracy with President Joe Biden’s age and composure is insulting.

— Ernst P.A. Vanamson, Sayville