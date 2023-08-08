What to do about Long Island's squeeze

Newsday’s weeklong “Feeling the Squeeze” series has certainly shone the light on what the real economic outlook has been and continues to be for Long Islanders [“For LI’s tough challenges: Tough answers,” News, Aug. 6].

Add our pain to those across the country, and the outlook becomes even worse for us as a nation. This perception contradicts what the White House tells folks, but some people do see through the charade.

The articles hit many key topics, and hopefully Sunday’s finale on solutions will help. Any potential ideas will take political will and compromise at the many levels of government.

Maybe this will engage more Long Islanders to speak up and contact their elected officials to create some positive change. Residents need much relief if Long Island is to sustain a healthy and vibrant future.

— Chuck Gosline, Farmingdale

The stories on the struggles that Long Islanders face should be a wake-up call for all residents [“Surviving Long Island’s high cost of living,” News, July 30].

Soaring prices for food, gas and essential items, along with some of the highest property taxes in the nation, have made it difficult, if not impossible, for many to live, work and build successful careers.

Even those who earn a good living here feel the pressure. Solutions to economic challenges are not easy to find and adopt. To make progress, we need consensus and commitment from our elected leaders at all levels of government as well as support from the business, not-for-profit and academic communities.

There are many positive aspects of living on Long Island, including places where residents can find value and hope. Community colleges are one example.

The challenges are many for those who struggle. However, by leveraging and investing in our greatest assets, including our community colleges and their students, we’ll have a fighting chance.

— Faren Siminoff, Sag Harbor

The writer is president of the Nassau Community Federation of Teachers.

The article on making Long Island more affordable missed some important ways that would lower costs for all Long Islanders. Switching all government workers from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans would eventually lower the tax burden.

Eliminate prevailing wage and union work agreements that are built into every new development’s cost. Forcing the developers to use only union labor on projects receiving government funds raises the cost significantly and can essentially offset the benefit of government funding.

Harness technology. Long Island’s population has been essentially flat for years, yet our costs continue to rise. Technology and productivity improvements should be lowering cost.

Stop voting for one-party rule. Since the end of Gov. George Pataki’s administration in 2006, Democrats have ruled the Assembly and since 2019 the State Senate. This has removed the normal checks and balances that good governance demands. We have seen financial and ethical abuse in Albany.

Long Islanders will have little patience for consolidations, affordable housing or reduction of services without addressing these issues.

— Rob Leonardo, Rockville Centre

The solution to Long Island’s housing crisis is simple and elegant [“LI homeownership comes at a price,” News, Aug. 3]. Allow every homeowner to have one legal apartment for one “family” and make sure that the accessory apartment follows all applicable codes for safety and is licensed with proper permits.

The housing supply would explode, benefiting our young people and seniors. A lot of wonderful carpenters, electricians and plumbers would have more work than they can handle, and our increased local tax revenue grows our schools, hospitals, libraries, roads and other infrastructure.

— Alan H. Cohn, Nesconset

A nonprofit could set up a car-acquiring group to provide used cars at reasonable prices [“For LI’s carless, it’s a daily struggle,” News, Aug. 1].

Try finding a reasonable price just to sell one’s car. You can trade it in when buying a new car, but you’ll get bottom dollar for it. Or you can use online car dealers and also get bottom dollar. Try selling it privately and risk getting a bad check or, if taking cash, you may face robbery of both cash and car.

You can donate your car, but many people likely won’t be in a high enough tax bracket to get a deduction.

If a nonprofit could set up a car-acquiring group, I’d be happy to sell my car that way, even at a low price.

— Thom Ramsey, Bay Shore