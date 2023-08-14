Reactions to 'LI Squeeze' series

I found two omissions in the last part of the “Feeling the Squeeze” series [“For LI’s tough challenges: tough answers,” News, Aug. 6].

The article suggests that adding affordable housing may help drive costs down. But this ignores two realities that we live with every day.

The last significant additions to our highway system were the Verrazzano Bridge in 1964, and the Long Island Expressway, completed in 1972. Getting around or off Long Island has become insufferable. Ask any local driver about the Belt Parkway or the Cross Bronx Expressway and you’ll get the same eyeroll.

Then there’s the indelicate subject of sewage. The housing boom of the 1950s and ’60s was made easy by the available open space and sandy soil. Since then, we’ve built thousands more homes, always assuming a cesspool in the yard would suffice. We know now it doesn’t. Is there a limit to how many toilets can be flushed before our drinking water starts to smell funny?

Articles like this one need to be comprehensive. We can’t add more housing and people until we build at least one more bridge, and until we have a state-of-the-art sewage system connected to every structure.

— Fred Schreiber, Sayville

It is perplexing that your story “LI homeownership comes at a price” [News, Aug. 3] makes not even passing mention of the impact of the loss of state and local tax, or SALT, deduction imposed on our region during the then-President Donald Trump’s administration. Decrying the hardships faced by the shrinking middle class, including the cost of taxes, education and child care, without naming the loss of the SALT deduction for property taxes of over $10,000 is glaring.

The article focuses almost exclusively on Albany and the attempts to overdevelop downstate, collapse our municipalities and school districts, and change Long Island from the place many of us chose to make home, educate children and work.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) fought in Congress in a bipartisan manner to reinstate the full SALT tax deduction. With his “successor” now holding that office, the federal SALT deduction is hardly mentioned anymore.

— Rebecca Sassouni, Great Neck

One option that wasn’t mentioned to control the cost of affordable housing is to control the use of Airbnbs. They take away the availability and supply from local residents.

This is different from a normal bed-and-breakfast, where the owner usually lives in the house. Our residents should have the first opportunity to live in these houses, not someone running a business.

We need housing for our volunteer firefighters and other local workers, such as those who are employed in our stores and restaurants.

— John Stype, Cutchogue

Two things jumped out at me on the bank fees story [“Bank fees and interest rates add up quickly,” News, Aug. 5].

The first is why Sharon Grant is saddled with her two adult children’s student loans. The other chronicles how Joanna Zern is being tossed out of her daughter’s home in September by a daughter to whom she pays rent.

Maybe the bigger issue is how parents are raising their kids here. I can’t imagine making a parent who raised me pay rent, let alone consider letting her live in a car.

— Steve Johnson, Massapequa

A reader wrote that almost 72% of his property taxes pay for police and school taxes [“Ideas to help lower LI property taxes,” Letters, Aug. 4].

On my tax bill, 10.79% goes to Suffolk County, including police, while 72.7% goes to the school district and library, not “school and police.” It’s school taxes that are out of control.

Long Island has some of the lowest crime rates in the country, and to pay 10.79% of taxes for police is not unreasonable.

Changes have already been made to the pay and pension structure of the police. Property taxes on Long Island are definitely too high, but to blame it on the police is wrong.

— John Ward, Centereach

Hamptons’ water usage an LI problem

The Hamptons’ water use also raises alarms for all of Long Island [“Hampton’s water use raises alarms,” News, Aug. 7].

Overusing the Island’s natural resource in the Hamptons seems rather selfish and affects all of us who call Long Island home.

While many have taken to heart their alternate-day usage and have become accustomed to their brown lawns and withering shrubs, millions of gallons of water are thoughtlessly overused in the Hamptons.

Why? Because they have the money to do so and don’t seem to care for their fellow Long Islanders.

Their shameful practices must be brought to greater attention. They can keep their money, but save our water.

— John Lomaga, Shoreham