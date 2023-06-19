LI power generation, pollution, COVID funds, and Keechant Sewell

Get nonpolitical LI power overseer

While Nancy Goroff makes some good points, I question a public agency controlling the electrical power of Long Island [“Opponents misinform on unlicensed power,” Opinion, June 13].

I must question a private company doing the same. In either case, a nonpartisan overseer must be in place. I have seen too many self-centered politicians and individuals not caring for us, the residents, but for their own pockets or advancement.

A purely nonpolitical Long Island Power Authority, with a nonpolitical overseer, would probably be the best answer for our wonderful Island.

— Edward Brown, Plainview

Google the Saturday Evening Post story “Get a Horse! America’s Skepticism Toward the First Automobiles.” It repeats a 1930 article written by an inventor who claimed he sold the first U.S. car. It reminds us that progress is always met with raised eyebrows and sometimes disbelief or even anger.

So despite the “not in my backyard” folks resisting the Long Beach wind turbine project, it is important to recognize that fracking is a far greater danger to our environment and well-being, and that fossil fuels must be phased out for the betterment of future generations “Empire projects face Long Beach headwinds,” News, June 13].

Change is often scary and nerve-racking, but it is imperative we support new clean energy projects and make our way into the future. If we don’t, there won’t be much of a future to enjoy.

— David Shaw, Valley Stream

The Harrison Narcotics Act of 1914 began the country’s battle against marijuana based on prejudice, innuendo, lies and willful disregard of medical evidence. The result has been the continued dominance of alcohol. This has resulted in lives destroyed or lost through alcohol addiction, drunk driving and reckless “blind drunk” behaviors. How much safer might we have been had marijuana been provided the opportunity to dominate?

Such is the state of our energy sources. While we ride the tipping point of global warming, many of us encourage using clearly dangerous fossil fuels and bedevil the green energy potential of wind farms and solar fields with the same kinds of prejudice and willful disregard of scientific evidence.

Add to that the NIMBY attitude of obstruction that Long Island is famous for, and it looks as if our chance for needed change may come too late.

— Philip Romano, Flushing

Removing oversight of funds big mistake

Federal authorities are investigating how the Suffolk County district attorney’s office used asset forfeiture funds [“Feds probe 2 ex-D.A.’s forfeiture funds use,” News, June 9]. In my first months as Suffolk County executive, the district attorney’s office began lobbying me to pass a law to allow it to spend those funds as they pleased, without any oversight from the legislature or comptroller. I refused.

It was a terrible idea to allow these funds meant for sting operations or buying crime-fighting equipment to be used for salary bonuses or cars for county personnel.

Those supporting the change were ticked. But I implored the legislature to stand up for what was right. Unfortunately, the legislators folded and overrode my veto.

Now that federal officials have called out this odious removal of needed oversight, let’s hope these funds are never again used for such inappropriate purposes.

— Steve Levy, Bayport

The writer was Suffolk County executive, 2004 to 2011.

Use Nassau funds for residents, not TV ads

Sadly, I’m not surprised that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is again launching himself into the national spotlight rather than dealing with his constituents’ needs [“Federal ‘clawback’ fears,” News, June 13].

Instead of figuring out how to effectively use $385 million in unallocated federal COVID- 19 relief funds to better our county, he’s spending large sums on a tourist TV commercial that conveniently features himself and will air in predominantly “red” states and on a right-wing news network. How is that going to help fix our broken assessment system or lower my taxes? Both of those “promises” haven’t been realized since he took office.

— Tom Sena, Merrick

Sewell excelled as NYPD commissioner

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s resignation says as much about her character as her appointment did “Sewell set to step down from NYPD,” News, June 13].

I don’t think Mayor Eric Adams realized how good a commissioner he was getting when he appointed her. The mayor marginalized Sewell before he appointed her by stating he was going to appoint a female commissioner. By doing that, Adams gave people the idea that he was not necessarily looking for the best candidate. To his surprise, he got someone far superior to him.

I worked with Sewell during her first years in the Nassau County Police Department. When I first met her, if you told me that she would become a police commissioner, I would have agreed. However, her best attributes are humility and respectfulness. Just ask the NYPD rank and file and NCPD members who worked with her.

— John Fallon, Kings Park

The writer retired as a lieutenant in the NCPD.